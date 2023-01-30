The official separation of the singer Shakira and the ex-footballer Gerard Piqué it was announced in June 2022, but already January 2023 is winding down and news about the two is swarming.

The Colombian continues to advance her new productions, with her mind set on Miami, United Stateswhere she wants to settle with her children, but has not been able to.

Piqué also goes about his business. This time he ‘shovels balls’ to the ‘Kings League’, created by him and which has won thousands of fans every time there is a date.

After Shakira’s song that revolutionized the world with phrases towards Piqué, to the new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and in which even her mother-in-law fell, the couple seems to have a normal relationship.

On Sunday, Piqué returned to Shakira’s house. He was seen leaving in a black van. The reason? Her son less hers, Sasha, I was turning eight years old.

cake and guests

A week ago, the former defender of the selection of Spain He also signed the ‘pipe of peace’ with the Barranquillera, this time, for the birthday of the eldest, Milan.

The Spanish media that are following their trail took up positions in front of the house and commented on every event that could have occurred.

It was learned that a parked car was parked outside the house. Ferrari and, according to what was assured, belongs to the Argentine producer Bizarre, but nothing confirmed.

Photo: Taken from Youtube and Twitch

The cameras captured the moment Milan got out of Piqué’s car and moments later Sasha did.

It is assured that the party had several guests and that the cake was classic. A team of reenactors attended the meeting.

Piqué’s parents and Piqué’s children and wife were at the party Kyle Kuric, the basketball player.

