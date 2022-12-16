Gerard Piqué An intense year is about to end, in which everything happened to him, his professional retirement, his new businesses and, above all, his separation from the Colombian Shakirawhich has been daily news since his nuncio.

Well, at the end of the year it could not be the exception. The ex-soccer player, who lives his new relationship with Clara Chia MartiDecember celebration summer with his new partner.

Anniversary party?

On December 13, in Barcelona, ​​a celebration was held with all the employees of Kosmosthe footballer’s company, in which Piqué was accompanied by Clara Chía, at the usual party that he used to attend with the Colombian, who was nicknamed “La Patrona” in the player’s close circle.

The Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin revealed that this party was not only celebrating the successful year of the company, with Christmas dinner included, but that the couple was also celebrating their anniversary.

Which means that Piqué and Clara Chía are a couple from the start.on December 12, 2021.

Martin captured the arrival of the couple at the event, in the car of the ex-soccer player, who got out to open the door for his girlfriend.

Martin also noted that the couple and attendees “had a great time” at the celebration. He said the party lasted until 3 in the morning, when everyone left “jumping and singing” and with a few drinks on their heads.

“This is the first time that we see a Clara Chía who is quite euphoric, fun, relaxed and very comfortable with Piqué’s environment, with whom, by the way, she gets along very well,” said the journalist.

SPORTS

