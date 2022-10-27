Thursday, October 27, 2022
Piqué approaches Shakira: caught visiting her house and with a suitcase, why?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
Shakira and Pique

Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique

The ex-partner is still in the process of separation.

Gerard Piqué He spends difficult days, not only on a personal level, due to his separation process from the Colombian Shakirabut in sports, after the elimination of Barcelona this Wednesday from the Champions League.

While the elimination of the Barça team was finalized, images came to light of the visit that the footballer would have made to his ex-partner in recent days, for a very personal reason.

Piqué, at Shakira’s house and with a suitcase

Shakira and Piqué seek to reach a separation agreement on good terms for the sake of their children.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique

As has been known, Piqué went to Shakira’s house in Barcelona just after it was confirmed that the singer’s father, William Mebarak91, is hospitalized in that city.

The athlete was captured by the Europa Press agency when he arrived at the house of his ex-partner, who, in the midst of the success of his new musical release, is going through a complicated moment due to his father’s health.

The versions indicate that Piqué arrived in a silver car and, curiously, he had a large suitcase with him.

Other press information indicates that the father of the Colombian is admitted to the Teknon clinic and that the football player, despite the difficult personal situation, decided to accompany Shakira and be close to his children at this time.

The former couple announced their separation last June amid speculation about Piqué’s infidelity.

SPORTS

more sports news

