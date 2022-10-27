Piqué approaches Shakira: caught visiting her house and with a suitcase, why?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.
Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique
Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.
The ex-partner is still in the process of separation.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 26, 2022, 07:07 PM
Gerard Piqué He spends difficult days, not only on a personal level, due to his separation process from the Colombian Shakirabut in sports, after the elimination of Barcelona this Wednesday from the Champions League.
While the elimination of the Barça team was finalized, images came to light of the visit that the footballer would have made to his ex-partner in recent days, for a very personal reason.
Piqué, at Shakira’s house and with a suitcase
As has been known, Piqué went to Shakira’s house in Barcelona just after it was confirmed that the singer’s father, William Mebarak91, is hospitalized in that city.
The athlete was captured by the Europa Press agency when he arrived at the house of his ex-partner, who, in the midst of the success of his new musical release, is going through a complicated moment due to his father’s health.
The versions indicate that Piqué arrived in a silver car and, curiously, he had a large suitcase with him.
Other press information indicates that the father of the Colombian is admitted to the Teknon clinic and that the football player, despite the difficult personal situation, decided to accompany Shakira and be close to his children at this time.
The former couple announced their separation last June amid speculation about Piqué’s infidelity.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 26, 2022, 07:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #approaches #Shakira #caught #visiting #house #suitcase
Leave a Reply