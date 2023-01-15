Sunday, January 15, 2023
Piqué, another harsh response to Shakira, arrives in this car at the event, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique.

Gerard Piqué.

The former Spanish defender continues his counterattack against Shakira.

It is already known that the former soccer player Gerard Piqué said that the Casio watch brand has reached a sponsorship agreement with the Kings League football league, a new tournament that has twelve teams that are chaired by ‘streamers’ or well-known players such as Iker Casillas or Kun Agüerobut this Sunday is the cover.

On the social network Twitch, Piqué has announced after the controversial song by his ex-wife Shakira, in which he mentions Casio, that he kings league -tournament that he organizes- has reached an agreement with the watch brand.

(Piqué is not alone: ​​his father responds to Shakira after a song with Bizarrap)
(Piqué vs. Shakira: what was missing, Clara Chía’s father gets into the fight)

“Casio has given us watches for life. The Kings League has reached an agreement with Casio,” Piqué commented, while handing out watches to the rest of the program participants.

The Colombian Shakira and the Argentine producer Bizarrap have broken records with the song “Bizarrap Music Sessions #53“, a theme that in just over twenty-four hours has achieved almost 64 million views on YouTube, surpassing Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (2017), which reached almost 25 million in just 12 hours.

another attack

Overcoming the Casio issue, Piqué dealt another hard blow this Sunday, when he arrived at a Kings League event at the helm of a Twingo, the brand of cars that Shakira names in her song.

The video went viral very quickly and it shows the former Spanish national team getting out of the Renault.
Sports

