COLPISA Madrid Thursday, November 3, 2022, 18:57



Total earthquake in Barça and in Spanish football. Gerard Piqué has surprised locals and strangers and has announced his immediate withdrawal from football. So much so that according to him he has communicated in a video that reviews his entire career in images, the duel between Barça and Almería will be the last in a career spanning almost two decades in top-level football.

«You, culers, have given me everything, and now that the dreams of that child have been fulfilled, I want to tell you that it is time to close this circle. I have always said that after Barça there would be no other team, and that is how it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou”, explains the still Barça player.