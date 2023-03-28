Gerard Piqué stole all eyes on Sunday due to the success of his innovative project of the King’s Leagueat the season closing event at the Camp Nou stadium.

In his first face-to-face ‘show’, after several months of transmissions on the Internet, the creation of Piqué brought together more than 90,000 people at Camp Nou, the stadium of Fútbol Club Barcelona.

the first video

I piqued with his children.

And in the midst of the uproar that the celebration unleashed, different media echoed a particular image that did not escape the lenses and has to do with the children of Piqué and Shakira.

Among those attending the Camp Nou were the children that the ex-soccer player shares with Shakira: Sasha, 11 years old, and Milan, 9 years old, who witnessed the final phase of the championship.



In one of the many videos that viewers have shared on social networks, Piqué seems to express himself strongly towards his children, gesturing and waving his hands.

the other video

However, another video circulating on social networks shows the other side of Piqué. In these images you can see how the former player realizes that one of his children is cold while he observes what is happening on the field, and takes off his jacket to tuck him in.

Piqué’s gesture generates another debate between those who see a paternal act that should also be highlighted, and those who think that it is a “basic” attitude of all dads and that there is nothing “heroic” about it.

The fact is that the video, which has had little diffusion, is already beginning to travel through social networks generating all kinds of comments.

Another image that drew attention was a moment of boredom that Sasha and Milan experienced during the match.

At first it seemed that the transfer of Piqué’s children with Shakira to Miami was going to take place soon, but apparently the Colombian would be waiting for her children to finish the school calendar to make the final transfer.

