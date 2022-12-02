Colombian singer Shakira and former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué signed this Thursday in a Barcelona court the agreement that will allow the artist to settle down with her children, Milan and Sasha, in Miami (United States).

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations between their legal teams after their separation, announced this spring.

After signing the agreement, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, explained to the press that “they are both calmer, more relaxed” and have thought “of the good of their children”.

Old love

The news of the agreement has gone around the world, but it has also served as a pretext to remember how this relationship began that is now legally coming to an end.

In this scenario, some media remember that it all started with other breakups, with old loves, and with a woman in the middle, Nuria Tomás, an ex-soccer player’s ex-partner.

It all goes back to 2010, when the Barranquilla woman had an affair with the Argentine Antonio de la Rúa and the footballer was with Nuria Tomás.



The romance between Piqué and Shakira arose in the middle of the recordings of the official video of waka waka, the song of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

The crush was immediate and triggered Piqué’s break with Tomás, who was no stranger to controversy.

At that time it was said that when the Spaniard went on vacation with Nuria, when the World Cup event ended, they ended up arguing because of Shakira, which later led to a definitive break.

Years later, Tomás spoke about his relationship with Piqué for the Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia: “Gerard is a good person and you have to wish good people the best. The wound has been closed for years and I have wished him the best for years.

Now, Shakira is reminded of that old rupture, the one that was repeated 12 years later when the ex-soccer player decided to make life against Clara Chiabeing with the Colombian.

