The days go by and the separation between Gerard Piqué and Shakira does not stop resounding in the media.

In the midst of the reigning silence of the footballer and the artist, the pressure of the paparazzi and the followers of both seem to write a new chapter.

To the surprising scenes in which Piqué is booed during his tour in the United States, a note from the journalist Saúl Ortíz was added, on the Spanish portal ’20 minutes’, which impacts from its title: “Shakira and Piqué’s last conversation”.

(Be sure to read: Darío Gómez: emotional farewell to ‘Tino’ Asprilla, Higuita and soccer men).

‘Shakira and Piqué’s last conversation’

During their relationship, the couple had two children, Sasha and Milan, aged seven and nine respectively. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

Although more than a month has passed since the announcement of their separation, Certain details about the reasons for the break of the 12-year bond are not yet known.

So far, the only thing that most of the entertainment media have implied is that Shakira wants to go live in Miami with her children, because, they say, she has nothing to tie her to Barcelona.

That stance would not be in tune with the plans of Piqué, who is still an active player for Fútbol Club Barcelona.

In principle, on August 4 there would be a meeting between the lawyers of both to reach a conciliation.

Meanwhile, ensure the portal ’20 minutes’, Shakira and Piqué “they spoke again with the blessing of their respective lawyerswho are looking for agreements that avoid judicial processes that would not be easy and that would suppose a real media scandal”.

(Also: Piqué talks about the reality that his children live in the midst of their separation).

‘Won’t give in to bullying’

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

“Both one and the other dodge, as best they can, the continuous suffocating interference of those who have partisan interests in this separation,” reads the note in question.

“Gerard Piqué is not only enduring the media pressure, but also the one exerted on him by the Colombian’s followers. They exceed all limits, looking for him to break and stumble on the field. However, he remains firm in his position because, they explain to this newspaper, what matters most to him is ‘the tranquility and well-being of his children,’ “Ortíz adds in his text.

“He will not give in to bullying. Fortunately, he has a powerful network of affections that protects and guides him in this new and unpleasant stage that began with the end of his romantic relationship,” he concludes.

More news

SPORTS