Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Piqué and Shakira: “winds of war are blowing”, they would see each other again and there is already a date

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué and Shakira: “winds of war are blowing”, they would see each other again and there is already a date


close

Shakira and Pique

Shakira and Pique.

Photo:

Instagram Carlos Vives, Instagram Pique

Shakira and Pique.

The former soccer player takes a new step.

Shakira and Gerard Pique They don’t have a date, but it is very possible that they will see each other again, this time in Miami, United Stateswhere the singer lives with her children.

From Spain they anticipate that the ex-soccer player of Barcelona and has everything decided to fight for milan and sasha and advance the plans.
(Scandal in soccer: a player is prosecuted for importing 1,300 kilos of cocaine) (These are the Colombians confirmed for the Tour de France)

new plan

Last April, Piqué went to visit them, he did not see the woman from Barranquilla and he spent a few days with the children, as stated in the agreement they signed last December.

On that first trip there were not many alterations. The truth is that the media were distant from them, although some images were leaked.

Already in Barcelona there is talk of Piqué’s new trip and they warn that he is overloaded, after the controversial video of the cancón ‘Acrostic‘, in which Shakira sang with her children, which annoyed the father.

The date

the journalist Lorraine Vasquez has pointed out in ‘Y ahora sonsoles’, that Piqué will travel to Miami on June 2 in search of his children.

What is known is that the ex-Barcelona lawyers are negotiating with the Colombian how the vacation days are going to be distributed so that the children can enjoy with their parents. Will they see each other again?
(Dani Alves: alleged rape victim ‘loosed up’, heartbreaking testimony)

Sports

