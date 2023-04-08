Piqué and Shakira: why will their lawyers meet in an emergency?

Former soccer player Gerard Piqué spends the last few days away from his children, unable to see them, as they left Barcelona with the Colombian Shakirawho for now has a few days of vacation before settling in Miami.

(You may be interested: Did Piqué dedicate his goals to Shakira and Clara Chía? Agüero’s viral theory)

Meanwhile, Piqué is waiting for a key meeting that will take place next week in which the visitation regime for his children will be established. Milan and Sasha.

The Colombian and her family are enjoying a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, located in the Caribbean, north of the Dominican Republic

meeting of lawyers

Piqué assured that he no longer pays attention to the comments made to him on networks. Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique / @Shakira

Ramon Drummerthe prestigious lawyer who defends Piqué, gave details about what is coming in the processes of the ex-partner.

The lawyer assured the Mamarazzis that after the Easter holidays will meet with Shakira’s lawyers.

The objective of this meeting will be to “organize everything” so that, in principle, this April, the former soccer player is clear and exercises his right to visit his children.

Piqué is obliged to make a large number of trips to Miami to be able to share with the minors, these trips will be the ones that have to be fixed.

The separation agreement establishes that the former soccer player could be with his children for ten days a month. Details about these visits will be finalized at this key meeting.

Last Sunday, the singer said goodbye to Barcelona. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea”he commented.

SPORTS

More sports news