The information about the consequences of The announced separation of soccer player Gerard Piqué and Colombian singer Shakira last June.

From the moment that both confirmed the news, a wave of news has been unleashed about the future of both and of Milan and Sasha, their two children.

What’s the deal?

In recent days there has been talk of the problems that the Barcelona defender is going through, who is not clear about his outlook at the Catalan club.

It has always been one of the referents of the Barcelona and the Spanish national teambut the defender has lost strength in the club.

At 35 years old, Piqué has been relegated to the background and everything indicates that ownership in the Catalan team is a matter of history.

Although he has won everything, because his personal problems have not allowed him to raise his head and in Spain there is talk that he is not untouchable in the club.

Shakira, it is said, has gone to live in the United States and the issue of child custody comes up.

It is noted that the couple reached an agreement in recent days regarding this delicate issue.



‘La Vanguardia’ assures that Shakira returned to her home in the Diagonal City of Esplugues de Llobregat in order to deliver it to Milan and Sasha to Piqué during the next two weeks. It is said that the Colombian will go to the soccer player’s apartment in the center of Barcelona to leave the children.

The publication assures that both reached an agreement and that the children will stay with Piqué for a few days, but they are far from reaching a definitive agreement regarding their custody.

