After playing his last game in the Spotify Camp Nou and give a lap of honour, the footballer of the Barcelona Gerard Pique He addressed the Barça fans present at the stadium from the pitch, to whom he promised that “in the future” he will return to the club, all in the midst of the problem of the separation with the singer, Shakira.

“It was time to give us space, a little air, and I am convinced that in the future I will be here again,” said the Catalan center-back who, shortly after saying these words, heard many fans shout: “President! ” (“President!”).

They all passed. The farewell was sad, but the real challenge was faced by the defense 48 hours later, when he had to appear with his lawyers in the fifth meeting with the part of the Barranquilla in search of an agreement, after the separation.

Empty hands

However, it was not good. The meeting focused on the discussion about the custody of their children, Sasha and Pique, Something unexpected happened: Piqué did not show up.

Shakira arrived accompanied by Pilar Manehis adviser, while the footballer sent his lawyer, Ramon Drummer, which didn’t go down well.

Telecinco reported that the Colombian had come prepared, had key documents for the meeting, but everything was frustrated. As it was known, there was “drama”, as described in the Fresh program.

Mane spoke. He warned, before entering the room, that the idea was to reach an agreement and that there was a will, but that did not happen.

When asked if the big problem was Shakira’s idea of ​​going to live in Miami with her children, Sasha and Milan, she replied: “It seems to be. He wants to be a present father, as he has been, ”she specified.

It is pointed out that this was one of the reasons why Piqué did not go, since it is assured in Spain that the Colombian’s idea is to leave and he wants to be close to his children, as he has always been.

On the issue of separation of assets, Celebrity Net Worth ensures that Shakira has more than 300 million dollars in her favor, while the Spanish defender’s income amounts to 80 million dollars.

Sports