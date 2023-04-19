It was a matter of time before Shakira left Barcelona for good, after her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer settled in Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

Meanwhile, Piqué continues with his relationship with Clara Chía Martí and has already scheduled a trip to the United States to spend time with the children.

The ex-partner enrolled their children in the Miami Country Day Schoolprestigious preparatory school in Florida, one of the most exclusive in Miami.

The school has almost 1,250 students from more than 40 countries.

How much does it cost?

According to Spanish media, milan and sasha Classes began at the new school on April 11, after the Easter period.

As revealed by the magazine ¡Hola!, studying at this educational center has an annual cost of between the 33 thousand and 46 thousand dollars per student.

However, as the children of the singer and the soccer player are studying Elementary School, for each year they would pay about 21,000 euros. In those 21,000 euros, transport, food and insurance are not included. In total, it would be more than 40,000 euros per year for the two children.

In addition, it is reported that to enter the school, students had to pay the amount of 250 euros, in addition to a first enrollment of 1,170 euros.

In case of staying to eat at school, they must pay 1,650 euros per student per month. Life insurance is 550 euros a year, and the bus is 150 euros a month.

It is one of the most international schools in Miami and has a large language department. It is located north of the city of Miami. The school has been named a “Blue Ribbon School of Excellence” and its principal is Mariandl Hufford.

