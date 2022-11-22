Piqué and Shakira, ‘the last goodbye’: reveal details of their dramatic farewell

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
In the midst of their arrangement, they met in the kitchen and had a heartfelt goodbye, according to ‘Look’.
November 22, 2022, 11:53 AM
Gerard Pique and Shakira they cannot rest after more than five months of announcing their separation.
The now ex-soccer player and singer from Barranquilla continue to be targeted by the entertainment press for every move they make.
In recent days, the news came from the last baseball game of Sasha, one of his sons, in Barcelona.
Now, with the imminent departure of Shakira and the little ones to Miami, in the United States, ‘Look’ magazine reveals details of what their last meeting was like in the midst of the difficult negotiations.
“Alone in the kitchen: the moment in which Shakira comforted Piqué”titles the medium in its related note.
‘The moment Shakira comforted Piqué’
According to the version of the aforementioned medium, the day the divorce agreement was agreed, everything was very civilized in the negotiations. However, they would not have been easy.
‘Look’ assures that while the lawyers reconciled, Piqué and Shakira went to the kitchen of the house that was once inhabited by both of them.
There, there would have been a heartfelt hug that served as a ‘last goodbye’
“The artist ended up consoling him for a few minutes in which they remained alone and without external interference with a heartfelt hug”reports ‘Look’.
So far, no person from the ex-player’s environment and the Barranquillera have openly confirmed or denied this information.
