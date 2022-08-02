Gerard Piqué She is not resigned to losing custody of her children, during the separation process that she is carrying out with the Colombian artist. Shakirain a novel of infinite chapters that monopolizes the international press.

Although it has previously been reported in different media that Piqué and Shakira already have a pre-agreement in relation to their children, now the new strategy that the soccer player’s lawyers would advance is revealed.

At the time it was said that Shakira is willing to cover the absolute support of the two children and that she is willing to pay five tickets a year, in first class, for Piqué to visit his children, apparently in Miami.

“Shakira would suggest that Piqué can stay in the house with her and the children when he goes to visit them. They will be in the same house,” it was announced a few weeks ago on the “Gossip no like” program.

new plan

The couple had been together since 2010. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

The new thing that has been known is that apparently Gerard Piqué, through his lawyers, will use the Colombian tax situation in his favor with the Public Prosecutor of Spain.

The treasury has requested a harsh sentence of 8 years in prison, along with the payment of a fine of more than 23 million euros, for tax issues.

The accusation came after the singer rejected on Wednesday the agreement offered by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office to avoid trial for tax fraud of 14.5 million euros. If found guilty, Shakira could go to prison.

Gerard Piqué’s lawyers, according to international programs, have noticed a great opportunity to maneuver and turn the situation in their favor.

The singer Shakira and the soccer player Gerard Piqué on Instagram. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

What Piqué would try through his lawyers is to achieve that Shakira cannot live with her children in Miami, as would be your wish.

The new strategy would propose that the minors would have to reside in Spain, which would be what PIqué would look for in all this tortuous process of separation.

SPORTS

more sports news