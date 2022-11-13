the week of Gerard Pique and Shakira was agitated. The footballer closed his career in Pamplona, ​​expelled as a substitute in El Sadar three days after his emotional goodbye at the Camp Nou with Barcelona, ​​after the decision of the coach Luis Enrique Martínez who had selected him in the pre-list for the Qatar World Cup, which ultimately will not attend.

The barranquillera, meanwhile, celebrated that William Mebarak Chadid, his father, was discharged from the private clinic in Barcelona in which he has remained hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The artist’s father, 91, had to be hospitalized for health reasons whose details “are reserved”, sources close to Shakira indicated in a statement on Wednesday, who also asked for “respect at this time while waiting to see its evolution.

And also during the last days the agreement they reached on the subject of separation, announced since last June, was known.

This agreement focused on the issue of custody of their children, sasha and milanwho will go to live with the Colombian Miamiprior authorization from Piqué.

Within these agreements, there are also issues of the couple’s assets. And in Spain there is talk that both put the house they have in Barcelona up for sale.

The mansion is 4,000 square feet and has been the family’s living quarters for the past 10 years.

The house consists, among other things, of a recording studio, an equipped gym, an exclusive cinema room and a tennis court.

The ‘Socialité’ program ensures that the mansion is for sale and that the price the couple is asking for amounts to 10 million euros.

