The release last week of the new single from Shakira, “Monotony”, in collaboration with Ozuna, he broke several records, including being the biggest debut in Spanish so far this year, but there is something more.

The long-awaited song from Barranquilla had more than 3 million views in the first 24 hours and debuted at number 12 worldwide on Spotify.

While the video, which he co-directed with Jaume de Laiguana, had more than 20 million views on the first day of release, being number one in trends on YouTube, according to the Sony production company in a statement.

Is your interest true?

This makes this new song, which he launched after his breakup with the Spanish footballer Gerard Piquéthe biggest Spanish-language debut of 2022, the biggest solo female debut on YouTube, and the biggest debut of Shakira’s career.

However, the days have passed and there is something strange in the atmosphere. Some time ago there was a rumor that Ozuna and Shakira had an affair or something similar, although neither of them confirmed it.

The messages exchanged between the two on social networks gave one to think that they had a more than friendly relationship, but today there is nothing.

“I’m in love with Shakira. I’m leaving Bye.”

That doesn’t mean they don’t feel something, or at least they talk about it. Ozuna, who in networks sent a message in which he expresses that he is in love with the barranquillera.

“”It wasn’t your fault or mine… I’m in love with Shakira. I’m leaving Bye”, is the message with which he left the world waiting for an answer.

