Piqué and Shakira, on TV: details of the production on the separation

Details about the strategy of a TV channel are known.
October 22, 2022, 06:38 PM
These are stormy days for the footballer Gerard Piqué product of her traumatic separation from the Colombian Shakira.
The last week has been particularly striking around the ex-partner, due to the launch of the Colombian’s new musical theme, ‘Monotonía’, which sparked new criticism and ridicule towards the Barcelona player.
The story of this separation has been of total impact in the world press, and there are those who want to take full advantage of the breakup.
The breakup, on TV
The Spanish press reveals that a TVE channel, together with the production company Tesseo, is preparing a production about the entire situation of Piqué and Shakira.
The future project, as it spread La Razón, would be called Gold ringsa program focused on the great couples and marriages of the social panorama of Spain.
The aforementioned newspaper ensures that one of its deliveries will focus on the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, which would include interviews and exclusive testimonies to people very close to the couple’s personal circle.
It is known that one of the player’s ex-partners has already refused to speak with the production, and prefers to stay out of the controversial separation.
The media that disseminate the information warn that the channel has not confirmed the production, and that in fact there is no tentative release date. In any case, it would not be this year.
October 22, 2022, 06:38 PM



