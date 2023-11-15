This week, Shakira returned to Spain after what was his love breakup with Gerard Piqué and his move to Miami. The Colombian went to Iberian territory to fulfill important commitments, including her participation in the Latin Grammy ceremony in Seville, is nominated in seven different categories.

But not everything is good news for the Barranquilla singer who is closely followed by the Spanish paparazzi, who seek to capture her every movement in the European country.

Shakira decided to travel to Spain accompanied by her two children with Piqué, Milan and Sasha, who have been in the news in recent hours for a problem they would have in the United States.

Shakira with her children, Milan and Sasha. Photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the newspaper information The National from Catalonia, the children of Shakira and Piqué They could be expelled from Miami school, because the educational institution is not entirely happy with the constant absences of the minors, who have been absent for different trips.

The situation has become more tense because The Colombian usually takes her children on the vast majority of her trips around the world, which limits their presence at school.

This constant absence has generated adaptations on the part of teachers and has affected other parents and students, who displease the privileges granted to Shakira’s children due to her fame.

Photo: Capture Youtube @Shakira

In fact, a few months ago the singer was seen with her two children in Barranquilla inaugurating a school in the sandy area. In addition, one of the little ones was caught at the Metropolitano watching a Junior game.

Due to this problem, there are rumors about the possibility that Milan and Sasha be expelled if the situation does not change in the coming months. School administrators feel limited in their ability to maintain an equitable environment for all students, which could lead them to take action to return normality to the school.

Piqué, upset with Shakira because of the schedule changes

Not only is the school unhappy with the situation, Gerard Piqué would also be upset, since he had planned a trip to Miami to see his children, plans that vanished due to the decision made by Shakira and which increases the tension of the ex-couple.

Gerard Piqué, with Shakira and their children. Photo: King’s League Infojobs and Shakira’s YouTube Screenshot

This has been one of the main problems that celebrities have had, the coordination of schedules, the school calendar and sudden trips make it more difficult for the former Barcelona soccer player to spend more time with Milan and Sasha. Added to this is his business agenda, which is why there has been speculation about the need to review and remake the agreement they agreed to last year.

The situation between Shakira, Piqué and their children’s education continues to be a cause of controversy and concern, and the coming months will be crucial to resolve these challenges.

