Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué and Shakira experienced another assault in the courts, who won?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Shakira and Pique

Shakira and Pique

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique

Shakira and Pique

The separation continues to give something to talk about.

The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué and the singer Shakira They sealed the separation agreement before a Barcelona judge.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

See also  Kvitova shines on Eastbourne's grass: Ostapenko beaten in the final. Garcia wins in Germany

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #Shakira #experienced #assault #courts #won

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Elderly in the freezer, the son who hid her body writes a note and hangs it outside the house

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.