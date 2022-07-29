Although most of the entertainment press has implied that the soccer player Gerard Piqué and the singer Shakira are about to close a separation agreement that includes financial support from the Barranquilla soccer player and that the children live in Miami, The Barcelona newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ published this Friday, citing sources close to the artist, that “it is not true”.

In the midst of the constant signs of rejection of Piqué in Barcelona matches in the United States, very little has been known about the progress in the talks of the separation from Shakira.

To date, without any support, some entertainment portals have come to suggest that Piqué could go to play for Inter Miami to be close to his children, who are supposed to live in the city of Florida with their mother.

Now, explains ‘La Vanguardia’, “There is no truth to it. The negotiation continues and it remains tricky.”

“The agreement proposal is on the table but the Colombian artist has not quite accepted the soccer player’s proposals and vice versa. In any case, they confirm to La Vanguardia that the economic fringes have not even begun to be discussed: everything revolves for now around care and custody of minorsreads the note signed by Andrés Guerra.

As it has been known, the meeting between the lawyers of both stars plan to meet the first week of August.

Meanwhile, Piqué is one game away from finishing Barcelona’s tour of the United States. Shakira, for her part, is still on vacation with her two children, Milan and Sasha in North American territory.

