Piqué and Shakira: confirm agreement for the custody of their children

Colombian singer Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, will stop living in Barcelona and they will do it in Miami from 2023, according to the agreement reached between the artist and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piquéfather of the children.

As EFE learned from sources around her, Shakira and her legal team are “satisfied” with having reached an agreement with Piqué on this issue of children and their residence

(Athlete collapses while leading the New York Marathon, video)

(Brazil team: the reaction of those summoned by Tite, pure emotion!)

The agreement prioritizes the “well-being of the children” and the fact that the city of Miami can also facilitate the singer’s artistic career, the same sources indicated.

How did it all come together?

The Colombian has already had a residence in Miami for years and it is where her maternal family has been living in recent years as well.

Sources close to Shakira specified that the children will move to Miami with their mother next year from Barcelona, ​​the city where they were born, where they have lived for the last eight years and are in school, after Christmas.

This agreement was reached after months of negotiations between Shakira and Piqué’s legal teams after their separation and the last meeting between the two parties lasted almost twelve hours.

(Melissa Martínez: this is how her hot photos will be for Soho magazine)