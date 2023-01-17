Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google for “BZRP Music Session #53”, a song full of poisoned darts aimed at her ex-partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chía, who continues to talk about.

That interest extended to “BZRP Music Session #53“, the most recent musical theme, which is the most listened to on Spotify.

(Piqué, betrayed; ex-Barça teammate, in Shakira’s party, video)

(Nairo Quintana without a team: what are the options you have?)

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you gave yourself the champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

Clara Chía, sad and tired

There is no doubt that the Colombian darts in the lyrics of the song towards Clara Chía Marti, Piqué’s girlfriend, are real and the Spanish media have dedicated themselves to investigating what the young woman is up to.



Marisa Blazquez, collaborator in the programthe AR program‘, has said that Clara Chia is not well.

“He has had a difficult moment and Gerard has told him not to worry. She has taken refuge in her parents’ house and this song has really hurt her. Let’s be aware that she is a 24-year-old girl,” said the collaborator.

Lately the new couple has been seen very close together. Photo: TikTok: @KingsLeague

Joaquin Pratin the same medium, warned “that Clara and Piqué’s relationship could have been touched after the song”.

The part of the song that would have put the relationship in difficulties warns: “I, with you, I will not return. Neither cry to me nor beg me'”, which indicates that Piqué asked him to return.

‘The AR program’, which quoted ‘El Español’, says that Clara, in the midst of everything, is calm, but tired of the situation.

“It is calm, but somewhat saturated. She understands that it is the toll she has to pay for falling in love with Gerard. She is well supported by her family and her faithful friends, who have become her greatest comfort and a cloth for tears, ”she said to herself.

(Nairo Quintana without a team: what are his options?) (Neymar, ‘the biggest failure in football history’: fierce criticism of the Brazilian)

Sports