Piqué and Shakira: another round of the fight, the fortunes that are at stake

The separation of the Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira It was known last June, but today it is one of the most searched topics on the internet.

While Piqué continues training with Barcelona seeking to regain ownership and Shakira works in his company, as people seek the latest information from the two.

a fortune

The custody of the children, Milan and Sasha, as well as the separation of assets are two of the topics that have been consulted the most.

Shakira and Piqué never married, legally they do not share their fortunes, but in the judicial courts everything could change, according to Spanish law.

It’s known that Barranquilla has a fortune estimated at 300 million dollarss and that the defender of the Spanish team reaches only 100 million.

But that’s where real estate comes in, too. It is known that between the two they have several properties, but one stands out, which is valued at 5 million dollars and was acquired by the couple in 2012.

Figure other property they acquired in 2017 worth 5.5 million dollars.

For now, according to the Spanish media, the issue of assets and their fortunes has not been touched on in the separation, but it is assured that from one moment to another the parties will do so.

