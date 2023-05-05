The relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of being together, is still red hot and daily there are new details of what is happening between them and the environment.

After negotiating the terms of the divorce, Shakira settled in Miami and Piqué was authorized to see his children for ten days a month. The next meeting would be in Barcelona.

In days gone by, images of the moments that Piqué spent with his children had been revealed, milan and sasha. Later, the Telemundo network revealed an alleged serious incident between the Catalan and Tonino, Shakira’s brother.

“The news of the weekend is that Shakira supposedly had a strong fight with her ex and said discussion supposedly turned so violent that, apparently, Tonino, the singer’s brother, should have gone to blows with Piqué to defend his sister (…) The police had to intervene to stop this altercation and we must clarify that there is no police report, there is no official public report on said incident.”said the journalist.

Gerard Piqué and Tonino Mebarak

Were there blows?

Ana Rosa’s program, which follows the information about Piqué and Shakira daily, has contacted the former player’s entourage to find out the veracity of this information that has been under the scrutiny of the world’s media.

In the ex-soccer player’s environment they have denied this supposed encounter with his ex-brother-in-law, however, they assure that the “treatment is not as friendly as before.”

The source revealed to the outlet that the relationships are “absolutely polite”, since the children are always present when the parents meet to carry out the exchange.

“Piqué affirms that this has not existed and the relations are absolutely polite because the children are always present when he picks them up and leaves them.”.

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

In fact, the two little ones will go with their father to Barcelona for a month and a half to meet their father.

Telecinco, which sought Shakira’s closest environment for the same reason, reports that Piqué and the Colombian’s brother They have constant and fluid telephone contact despite the information of the alleged fight.

“There may be some disagreement, but it is solved in a reasonable way and nobody loses their forms. Fluid communication is no longer with her ex, but with Shakira’s brother, ”they say.

