Shakira made an extraordinary presentation at the recent edition of the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Within his show of around 10 minutes, he reviewed the successes of his career, which also included his famous shooting against his ex-partner Gerard Piqué. After that, apparently, the former Barcelona soccer player would have reacted to the Colombian artist’s show and made a curious publication.

Clara Chía’s now boyfriend used his Twitter account to leave a message that, for various users, would be related to Shakira’s presence at the famous music award ceremony. “On a mental level, I’m a bull, no one is going to be able to beat me”says the post on the popular social network.

Gerard Piqué on social networks.

How was Shakira’s presentation at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

On Tuesday, September 12, a new edition of the MTV VMAs and Shakira’s presentation was one of the most anticipated of the awards night. The artist of Colombian origin dazzled everyone present with a performance to remember her. Even artists of the stature of Taylor Swift They did not hide their fanaticism for the musical star.

