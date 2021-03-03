Barcelona had to pay a very expensive price for the great comeback against Sevilla (3-0) since two of their most important players ended the match with obvious physical problems. So much Ousmane Dembélé, who had to be replaced when noticing a puncture in the calf of his left leg, like Gerard Piqué, in a sharp turn in his right knee, were the great victims of the enormous effort that the team deployed in these semifinals.

In any case, within the club the biggest concern is around the figure of Gerard Piqué: the central he came from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that had left him out for almost three months of the playing fields. In any case, it was his own Ronald Koeman the first to reassure the parish: “They have told me that it is not the same injury, so we will have to wait for the tests to see what they say and if in three days it can be already available “. Ter Stegen was also relatively calm, who made it clear that “if he has continued in the field I do not think it is very serious”.

For its part, Dembélé suffered a puncture in the calf of the left leg when he tried a shot outside the area. The player quickly touched the lower back area, with an obvious gesture of pain, although he continued on the field, but did sprint to prevent the thing from going to greater.

The two players will undergo tests this Thursday to check the extent of their respective annoyances. The club is confident that the two players will be available for the match against Osasuna, although it is made clear that until knowing the results of the magnetic resonance imaging it will be impossible to make a more precise diagnosis and prognosis.