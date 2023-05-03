Gerard Piqué is still in the news along with Shakira. The former Catalan player, fully involved in his King’s League project, appears again on entertainment portals on account of his personal life, which has gained a greater echo after the separation of the singer from Barranquilla, announced more than 10 months.

The former defender, world champion in 2010, was in recent days visiting his children in Miami for the first time since they settled in the United States, by Shakira’s decision. And, although some media report that the situation was not the best, Lorena Vásquez, one of the reporters who announced the separation of Piqué and Shakira at the time, revealed that The former player “came out champion”, since he will have greater benefits than those stipulated in the custody agreement he reached with the Barranquillera.

‘Piqué got away with it’

Photo: Twitter Kings League, Shakira’s Youtube

As reported by Vásquez, contrary to what some portals say, Piqué is not currently looking for a house in Miami.

This, because he ended up ‘getting away with it’.



“He is not looking for a house, because his children leave school at the end of May. The children will travel to Barcelona at the end of that month and will not return to Miami, in principle, until September”Vasquez reported.

According to ‘Mamarazzi’: “The agreement was for Piqué to have his children for 10 days and Shakira for 20. But the summer vacations will be 70% for Piqué and 30% for Shakira. Piqué will go to Miami for his children and not He’ll be back until September.”

Therefore, the former player will go beyond Shakira’s initial wishes.

Thus, the fans of the former player have no doubts in ensuring that Piqué and Clara Chía “won”.

