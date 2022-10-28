“Piqué and Clara Chía watching ‘Monotonia’, by Shakira”: the viral video in the world

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The recording of the new couple unleashes all kinds of comments on social networks.
October 28, 2022, 06:26 AM
Gerard Hammered does not manage to rest. The Barcelona defender, who has just suffered elimination from the Champions League, continues to be the target of the entertainment press due to his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.
From the moment the player and the singer announced the end of the bond they maintained for 12 years, the rumors have not been long in coming.
In fact, four months have passed since the news, and the ‘paparazzis’ still do not let the player or the artist rest.
Precisely, in the last hours a striking video has gone viral on social networks.
The title is enough: “Piqué and Clara Chía watching the video of Monotonía”.
(You can read: Piqué is past: see the emotional reappearance of Shakira leaving a hospital).
‘Piqué and Clara Chía watching the video of Monotonía’
In the popular recording, they appear the footballer and his new girlfriendthe young Clara Chía Martí.
The couple is seen watching a video on their cell phone while they talk in Piqué’s vehicle.
Although it is not possible to distinguish what video they are watching, users on social networks assure that it is the video clip of ‘Monotony’, by Shakira.
The controversy revolves around the fact that said song has been directly related to the separation of Piqué and the barranquillera. However, Shakira has never directly confirmed that the song is dedicated to her ex-partner.
Meanwhile, the recording goes viral on the Internet.
October 28, 2022, 06:26 AM
