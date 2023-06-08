Piqué and Clara Chía: tremendous kiss in public of a loving and happy couple

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué.
Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram
Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.
The couple got tired of so much persecution and comments, but they reacted in this way.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They decided to take the first step to ask for justice for what they have had to go through in recent times, on the issue of harassment of those who have been victims.
Both have been too upset by the comments of the people and the tabloid journalist from Spain, who have not left them alone for a minute.
(Piqué and Clara Chía get tired and call for justice: the latest controversy breaks out after Shakira) (Barcelona, hard on Lionel Messi: he preferred football ‘with less demand’)
very calm and happy
This Wednesday, the couple attended a Barcelona court, after the lawsuit against the renowned ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martindeclared supporter of Shakira in the coverage of the separation of the former player and the singer.
I loved this image of Clara giving the reporter a tender smile 😍💖💕 ❣ pic.twitter.com/kzr2KDsKOw
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) June 7, 2023
As ‘CHANCE’ implies, the former player and his partner made statements with determination and indignation. In addition, they came to be escorted by the authorities inside the place.
But a photo stood out in which Clara Chía showed the best of her, smiling, when she faced the media.
And later, an image was known that goes around the world: Piqué and his girlfriend, a tremendous kiss, in love and happy.
(Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader)
That constant support and shows of love that they give to each other. It is noted that Gerard protects her like a lion protects the female from her, he takes care of her like a precious crystal or a valuable and precious treasure. He has her between cottons. Bravo Geri for loving her that way 👏❤🔮💎🦁💖 pic.twitter.com/lGG7BpjrKj
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) June 7, 2023
