Thursday, June 8, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía: tremendous kiss in public of a loving and happy couple

June 8, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía: tremendous kiss in public of a loving and happy couple


Piqué and Clara Chía

Former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

The couple got tired of so much persecution and comments, but they reacted in this way.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They decided to take the first step to ask for justice for what they have had to go through in recent times, on the issue of harassment of those who have been victims.

Both have been too upset by the comments of the people and the tabloid journalist from Spain, who have not left them alone for a minute.
very calm and happy

This Wednesday, the couple attended a Barcelona court, after the lawsuit against the renowned ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martindeclared supporter of Shakira in the coverage of the separation of the former player and the singer.

As ‘CHANCE’ implies, the former player and his partner made statements with determination and indignation. In addition, they came to be escorted by the authorities inside the place.

But a photo stood out in which Clara Chía showed the best of her, smiling, when she faced the media.

And later, an image was known that goes around the world: Piqué and his girlfriend, a tremendous kiss, in love and happy.
Sports

