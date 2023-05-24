Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti, According to the Spanish media, they are going through one of their best moments, away from Shakirathat lives in USA.

However, there is information that warns that this “idyll” will not last long, that the couple will have problems and that they will move away.

harsh statement

At least that is clear from some predictions that were made known in recent days and in which it is stated that “there is no love” and that “there are many hidden things between their union.”

Thanks to his podcast Your destiny, the seer the child prodigy He spoke of the relationship between Piqué and Clara and from what has been said it is not that they are in the best way.

“They are both Aquarius, he likes Aquarians. A lot of commitment, there is no love, he feels very committed to her. My being begins to speak to me and the energy that I feel is commitment, that is a little dangerous, he feels very committed, with her, with her family, with a lot of sorrow, ”he said.

The Professor assured that the relationship has no future and that revelations are expected in the coming months.

Clara Chia, Shakira and Piqué.

He did not dare to give a period for what he thinks to happen and assured that Piqué feels committed to his girlfriend, after the media harassment of which he has been the center of attention since his relationship was learned and after the separation of the singer Colombian.

