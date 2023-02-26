Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They continue their path of love, even if many are dedicated to the fact that love is over between them.

The Kings League has not been an impediment for the former Barcelona defender to spend moments with her, the girlfriend who has suffered from Shakira’s darts in her songs.

They were recently the protagonists of a “scandal” that never existed, when it was learned that they were expelled from a restaurant.

It was said on that occasion that Piqué and Clara left the site because the owner was a fan of Shakira, but that was distorted.

In the first instance it was said that the two were seen in a restaurant in Los Angeles United States, but the ‘Fiesta’ program analyzed the images that went viral.

As it became known, that video is not true. The images confirm that Piqué and Clara Chía are wearing the same clothes they wore the day they both attended a match of the FC Andorra, team of which the former defender is president and what happened in the city of Badalona.

The tiktoker said, in principle, that the video of the restaurant was in the US, but the program confirmed that this is not the case, that at that time they were in the game.

Thus, Telecinco He confirmed that the expulsion of both from the restaurant was not true, since they were leaving to see the game in Badalona.

Shakira, as usual, does not talk about these issues and is focused on her work.

