Piqué and Clara Chía: shocking news that Shakira would not like

While the Colombian singer Shakira continues billing with their new songs, which have anti lyrics Gerard Piquéhis ex-partner, he continues to generate information.

Piqué is involved in his business and the kings league it is his favorite ‘toy’ these days, it is what people are aware of.

The woman from Barranquilla continues to look at her savings account, which is skyrocketing after the last job she did with her compatriot, Carol G.

Both artists came together and on the subject TQG They don’t think about their relationships anymore and go against their ex-partners.

Piqué has ‘carried the bulge’ with the lyrics of Shakira’s latest songs, which have been a success on the platforms.

The Spanish media warn that the relationship between Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, it is getting closer.

In recent days, she has been seen much more often in the house that the former Barcelona defender has on the street Muntaner from Barcelona.

Those close to the player have confirmed that Clara Chía almost lives with Piqué, that only very few personal things are missing for the young woman to establish her residence in the former soccer player’s house.

It is not known how Shakira will take it, although she will be much more aware of her children, Sasha and Milan, than of her ex-partner.

Sports