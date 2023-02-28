Piqué and Clara Chía: shocking news that Shakira would not like

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Without fear of criticism, Piqué uploaded his first photo with Clara Chía.
Instagram: @3gerardpique
Without fear of criticism, Piqué uploaded his first photo with Clara Chía.
The Spanish couple leaves more and more frequently.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
While the Colombian singer Shakira continues billing with their new songs, which have anti lyrics Gerard Piquéhis ex-partner, he continues to generate information.
Piqué is involved in his business and the kings league it is his favorite ‘toy’ these days, it is what people are aware of.
(Luis Díaz could leave Liverpool by exchange: where would he go?)
(Piqué: they filter the reason why he fell out of love with Shakira and that she hates)
The new
The woman from Barranquilla continues to look at her savings account, which is skyrocketing after the last job she did with her compatriot, Carol G.
Both artists came together and on the subject TQG They don’t think about their relationships anymore and go against their ex-partners.
Piqué has ‘carried the bulge’ with the lyrics of Shakira’s latest songs, which have been a success on the platforms.
The Spanish media warn that the relationship between Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, it is getting closer.
In recent days, she has been seen much more often in the house that the former Barcelona defender has on the street Muntaner from Barcelona.
Those close to the player have confirmed that Clara Chía almost lives with Piqué, that only very few personal things are missing for the young woman to establish her residence in the former soccer player’s house.
It is not known how Shakira will take it, although she will be much more aware of her children, Sasha and Milan, than of her ex-partner.
(Fan who attacked Daniel Cataño returned to the stadium and publishes a video) (Gerard Piqué’s ‘trap’ for Shakira to spend more time with his children)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #Clara #Chía #shocking #news #Shakira
Leave a Reply