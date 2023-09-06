the romance between Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué It has transcended internationally, after he revealed his love relationship last year and the player made his break with the Colombian singer official Shakira.

For months it has been rumored that the former FC Barcelona player he was unfaithful to the coffee artist with his new girlfriend; However, neither of the two celebrities clarified this information.

Laura Bozzo attacks the couple of the moment in Spain



Laura Bozzo, protagonist of the remembered program laura in americadecided to return to take sides in the relationship between Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, and sent a blunt dart to the Spanish couple.

The 71-year-old Peruvian presenter gave her opinion on Shakira’s separation from Piqué and sided with the Colombian, despite the fact that the media dispute took place a year ago.

“Who cares? They are nobody without Shakira, the queen,” said Bozzo after observing some images of the Spanish couple on some Croatian beaches published in Lecturas magazine.

And he added that his position is immovable and his thought about Clara Chía remains the same: “She is a husband stealer”he stated at the time.

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué

It is not the first time that Laura Bozzo has attacked Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. In the past she stated bluntly: “They will receive what they deservethat at the time of the tortilla it turns around and that in the end they will end up crying, for what they lost”.

The last outing of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

The last Sunday, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué were seen at the Moto GP Catalan Grand Prix, where they were very happy and in love before the cameras that followed up on the couple of the moment.

“Beyond sports, the media attention focused on the stands, where one of the couples of the moment could be seen, the one formed by Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. For this reason, the objective of the photographers was directed towards the ex-soccer player and his girl, who enjoyed together and very lovey-dovey the adrenaline of live motorcycles, ”explained El Periódico.

I love seeing them carry out daily activities, it shows that they are strong in the face of much criticism from the media. Your love cannot be threatened. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/GZ23D15Dp1 — ♥️ Fan Page ♥️ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥️ (@ClaraYGerard) September 3, 2023

