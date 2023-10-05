Since the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira was announced, The paparazzi and reporter Jordi Martín became a public figure and one of the references to obtain information about the ex-couple. Likewise, his work has been recognized for the exposure of Clara Chía as the former soccer player’s new girlfriend.

The problems Martín and Piqué

The Spanish paparazzi was ‘the thorn in the side’ of the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía, since who chased the couple to take revealing photos that revealed the infidelities of the former Barcelona footballer.

For this and other reasons that attacked the private life of the Catalan businessman, Jordi Martín was sued by the couple due to the insistent persecution. Piqué placed a restraining order before the Spanish courts, a situation that harmed the paparazzi’s work, since he could not get closer than 3,000 meters.

In addition, they alleged that they felt harassed and that their private life was being very exposed, since he was always present at delicate moments.

In his defense, Martín assured that he has always done his job legally and that has never harmed the relationship between the 24-year-old girl and the 36-year-old former player.

Jordi attacks Clara Chía

Jordi Marín spoke about the legal problems he had in recent months with Claar Chía and Piqué and explained in Love and Fire that the former player’s girlfriend was in charge of opening the criminal complaint.

“She requested to extend it because, my lawyers say, Clara Chía says that she continues to have psychological problems derived from Jordi Martin (…) She will surely appeal again, but tomorrow I will go and say good morning to her,” explained the paparazzi.

Of course, the journalist stated that Clara Chía is lying: “This young lady cannot say that she has mental problems derived from me, she cannot victimize herself. I am a journalist, I need to work, she can’t play with my bread for victimizing herself”

And I add: “Clara Chía, yes you can leave your house, You were in Croatia on a boat, when Europa Press asks you on the street, you smile, when fans approach you on the street, you smile, when your partner posts a photo in front of 23 million followers and you smile. So stop victimizing yourself for being a woman.”

End of the Judicial Case

A few weeks ago, while Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué enjoyed a quiet vacation on the beaches of Croatia, The worst news has arrived for the Spanish couple that could ruin their ‘honeymoon’ and the tranquility of their love affair.

On September 7, the celebrities were informed that the photographer they were suing could approach the couple again after finalizing the ruling against them and could ‘siege’ the Spaniards again without any problem.

“Today the restraining order ends (…) See you soon,” were the words of Jordi Martín a few weeks ago after learning of the court ruling.

End of restriction

Jordi Martín received very good news that came directly from the player Gerard Piqué. The Spanish photographer confirmed that Shakira’s ex-fiancé dropped all charges against him: “I just left the court with good news. “Gerard Piqué withdraws all charges against me”he wrote on his social networks.

The legal case against him was officially closed and he can prepare his counterattack against Clara Chía and Piqué. A few weeks ago, Jordi revealed, in a talk with People en Español, which is preparing to continue its work: pursue the Spanish couple and capture all the moments of their private life.

Who is Jordi Martín?

Martín is responsible for capturing several intimate moments of the Spanish couple with his camera. after the scandal that exploded last year, after Gerard Piqué ended his relationship with Shakira.

Throughout his career in the media, Martín has had different problems with more famous people. One of the most remembered was with David Bustamante, a case that also ended before the police, as it led to physical aggression, in this case from the journalist towards the famous person, since, according to Bustamante’s testimony, he sought to obtain information by force. of his new girlfriend.

Furthermore, the reporter He gained international fame thanks to his coverage of Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s breakup, as well as the exposure of Clara Chía as the Spaniard’s new girlfriend.

On the other handMartín was the one who brought to light the first photograph in which Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía appear together. Because of all the information he has obtained from celebrities, Martín became one of the trusted journalists on issues of the Colombian singer. He has even been interviewed in different media for this reason.

