A lot has happened on the subject of the separation of the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer Shakira, announced in June 2022, a topic that delivers various information every day.

This week, the woman from Barranquilla asked the media for respect for her and her children in her new phase and life in the city of Miami (USA), after the harassment, he says, that they suffered in Barcelona, ​​Spain).

In U.S.A.

“At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press around me and my family,” the 46-year-old artist begins by saying on her Instagram account.

“However, my children milan and sasha They have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless persecution by ‘paparazzi’ and various media in Barcelona”, said the Colombian.

He recalled that his two children, the result of his relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, are now beginning “a new stage in their lives” in the southern city of Floridawhich is why, he stresses, “I strongly urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.”

The other face



Meanwhile, everything indicates that without her in Spain, because Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara ChiaThe way is open for him to make his life peacefully and the media in that country are already talking about his plans.

And there is one in which emphasis is placed and that it is not known what reaction it will have in the singer, who is already out of the country.

According to Europa Press, the couple would be thinking of living in the house that Shakira occupied for 12 years. The version that Piqué and Clara would live in Llobregat Seems like it’s getting stronger.

“Many rumors suggest that Gerard Piqué will move into the Barcelona mansion where he lived with Shakira, and he will do so with his girlfriend Clara Chía, with whom he would start a new life, just as he had planned for a long time”, said Europa Press.

Another version

Jordi Martin is one of the journalists who has followed the life of Shakira, Piqué and their family and warned that this idea has been planned with the help of the ex-soccer player’s father.

“This in Spain has felt very bad against Piqué, many criticisms from the media that did not see well that Gerard and his father take Shakira out of the house with the children. In Spain, Piqué is very frowned upon for the behavior he has had with the singer all these months, ”said the communicator.

