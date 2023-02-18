Saturday, February 18, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía, more in love than ever; Shakira knows it, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
Piqué and Clara Chía, more in love than ever; Shakira knows it, video


Video: Clara Chía reappears with Piqué after alleged anxiety attack

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerarpique / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

Captured in a Catalonia Cup match.

In recent weeks, the public appearances of Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia MartiBut that’s not all.

pique and Shakira They officially announced their separation in June 2022 and in the first days of December it was learned that they signed an agreement for the custody of their children.

(‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?)
(Mourning: a footballer who disappeared 11 days ago was found dead, who was he?)

See also  Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: From England they go with everything in this winter market

It was learned that the Colombian would settle in Miami, United States, with the two minors, but that could not have been, it is said, for the health of the Colombian’s father.

In a match

In the meantime, well, each one makes his life. Piqué, fully involved in his business, in the King’s League, while the woman from Barranquilla is immersed in her artistic work.

Piqué and Clara Chía were seen in a match of the Catalonia Cup. The game was played between Andorra and Badalona.

“Many people present there spent the game recording the couple, so they were marking the man for the 90 minutes despite not playing. In one of those videos, Clara is seen wanting to share something with the former player while she is talking on the cell phone, ”said sports.es

Photo:

Instagram Carlos Vives, Instagram Piqué

And he added: “The gesture has been widely criticized because it gives the impression that Piqué is passing Clara. It’s an isolated clip and we don’t know the context but we already know that Piqué’s haters (many are Shakira fans) have increased exponentially and take the opportunity to criticize him for anything”.

See also  Christian on Piqué's alleged infidelity to Shakira: "Don't put us all in the same bag"

As things are, it is not at all strange that Shakira has found out, since social networks are on top of what the couple does.
(Drama: athlete collapses before the finish line and about to win gold, video) (Héctor Cárdenas changes speech about Tomás Ángel in sub-20: bad coexistence?)

Sports

