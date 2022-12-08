Piqué and Clara Chía Marti would have finished, Shakira’s triumph?

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between former soccer player Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti, is not going through its best moment.

The Spanish media assure that they have not been seen together in recent weeks and it is feared that the relationship has ended.

“Now, in recent weeks, Clara was seen as very unhappy, sad, and serious, showing that she was no longer happy with the soccer player, and that all the criticism received was affecting her,” says www.nuevamujer.com

And he adds that “Spanish media assure that Clara Chía Martí and Piqué recently broke up, and the reason, in addition to the pressure that the young woman is experiencing, would be the Colombian one.”

It is noted in the publication that everything has gotten worse since Piqué and Shakira reached a divorce agreement.

“This would have led Clara to be upset and disappointed, since Piqué will also constantly go to Miami to see his children, and he is even looking for an apartment to live with his children when he goes,” it is said.

