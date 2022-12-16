Since their romance became public, Clara Chía Martí and Gerard Piqué They fully enjoy their love. However, although they try to stay away from the cameras, they always end up being recorded by the international press, which follows them everywhere they go.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí have been together for a year?

According to statements by the well-known reporter jordi marti, Gerard Piqué He planned a Christmas dinner with all the workers of his company Kosmos, an event that was also attended by Clara Chía Martí and some close friends of the couple at the time. She thus made it known in a recent broadcast of “El gordo y la flaca”.

However, the most surprising thing was that they not only celebrated the end of the year holidays, but also would have taken the opportunity to commemorate their first anniversary since they began their romance. In this way, they were very affectionate throughout the night.

“Last night, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were having a double celebration. Piqué was having Christmas dinner with all his Kosmos workers and with Clara he was celebrating the year of engagement that was fulfilled yesterday. They had a great time,” the journalist said.

Piqué and Clara Chía Martí’s trip to Prague

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti They put an end to the rumors of separation after being seen very sweethearted at the Barcelona airport, bound for Prague.

According to the information provided by the communicators Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the couple wanted to clear their minds and They took a trip to Prague, Czech Republic, to enjoy a few days of vacation.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí heading to Prague. Photo: Mamarazzis

The soccer player and the young model were captured very happily walking hand in hand through the mentioned airport while they waited to board the plane that was going to take them to their final destination.

Will Piqué and Clara Chía Martí get married?

The seer Mhoni spoke about the future that awaits Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Pique. In this way, he revealed that the couple would plan to get married on the same day as Shakira’s birthday as revenge.

“The letter from the star and the crazy one comes out, he is already preparing a wedding, with his parents, friends from Barcelona and he has already marked a distance with Shakira, but not with his children. Piqué is going to be a father with Clara Chía and he gets married on February 2, 2023 and the story is over ”, explained the Cuban.