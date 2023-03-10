Piqué and Clara Chía “look to the future”: this is how their children will look, according to the AI

Gerard Piqué tries to relaunch his personal life after the separation from Shakira from Barranquilla. Although the songs of the Colombian artist seem to make the effects of the break remain alive in the public arena, the former Barcelona player tries to stay out of the controversy.

In fact, according to what has been learned, Piqué seems to be living an idyll with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí. Not surprisingly, most of the tabloids already imagine wedding bells.

Now, in this spirit, the specialized media are putting the powers of Artificial Intelligence to the test and answering the question asked by the Catalan’s followers: “How would your children look with Clara Chía?”.

(The latest: Piqué’s ex-girlfriend appears and aggravates controversy over Shakira: “We have to help each other”).

‘The children of Piqué and Clara’

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Photo: Video screenshots of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press

As seen in an image shared on social networks, marked with a “Televisa” logo, there is already an AI prediction about what the offspring of the couple would look like.

As perceived, the simulation was focused on whether Piqué and Chía have a daughter.

The model returned three results, all similar and in line with the phenotypes of the possible parents.

“They already look to the future”comment the followers of the relationship.

(Also: Cristiano Ronaldo exploded: unexpected response to shouts of ‘Messi!’ in Arabia).

This is how a possible future daughter of Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué would look, according to the press and the use of artificial intelligence 😍👧🏼 pic.twitter.com/27M9PfYZlN — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) March 9, 2023

So far, neither Piqué nor Clara Chía have spoken publicly about the idea of ​​having children.

More news

SPORTS