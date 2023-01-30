The Camp Nou will transform. And that’s the idea. The ‘Kings League’, created by the ex-partner of Shakirathe ex-footballer, Gerard Piquéis the show that will take the stands.

12 teams participate in this tournament, which are chaired by well-known personalities in the world of football or live broadcasting.

They are: Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, Iker CasillaIbai Llanos, Gerard Romero, David Cánovas ‘TheGrefg’, Juan Guarnizo, Marti Miras Nadal ‘Spursito’, Mario Alonso Gallardo ‘DjMaRiiO’, Samantha Treviño Rivera ‘Rivers’, Jaume Cremades ‘Perxitaa’, Adri Contreras, XBuyer & Minibuyer.

Marc Pluvins, one of the members of this league told the Spanish freestyler ‘Force’, in his ‘Free Talks’ podcast, that the one who pays them is the league, not the team presidents.

The above, so that the presidents who have more purchasing power do not give more money to their players.

One of the Kings League matches.

And Pluvins added that for each game they are paid 75 euros (more than 370,000 Colombian pesos). In addition, for reaching the semifinal they would be paid 100 euros and another 100 euros for the final.

But here in each assembly the queen is Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s girlfriend, which indicates that Shakira is wiped out. The ‘Patroness’, as they say the Colombian singer was known by the wives of the Barcelona players, no longer exists.

Clara Chía is the one who chats with the team coaches, friends and family. She is almost always in the training field, a kind of area that can only be accessed by these people with their respective handles.

the stadium of Barcelona It will be the venue for the ‘Final Four’ of the tournament, which will take place on March 26 and in which Clara Chía will continue to be the host.

