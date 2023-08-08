Piqué and Clara Chía, intense romance: captured walking through the streets of Barcelona

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia
They were caught in public and very loving.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia they appeared again in public and very smiling and in love, holding hands through the valleys of Barcelona.
(You may be interested in: Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period; Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)
While times of peace are lived between Piqué and Shakira, due to the fulfilled agreement of visits and outings with their children, milan and sashathe former soccer player seems to be living a calmer present.
Walking through Barcelona
Piqué and Clara no longer hide. In fact, they were seen on a walk and at lunch and were caught by paparazzi who are on their trail.
Clara Chia She wore a white off-the-shoulder blouse and blue pants with a white print, and black sunglasses to cover her face from the sun.
Piqué, who was also relaxed, is wearing jean pants and a navy blue shirt. The funny thing is that the clothes of both matched.
The photos of the couple are already attracting attention on social networks.
According to Diez Minutos, the couple bought a house on the outskirts of Barcelona to have more privacy and where they already enjoy not having the press near paparazzi.
The most beautiful couple in the world walking the happiest, in love and glowing through the streets of Barcelona last week 😍💖🥰💘
Via @hello pic.twitter.com/UJcs0U1yec
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) August 7, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #Clara #Chía #intense #romance #captured #walking #streets #Barcelona
Leave a Reply