Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía, intense romance: captured walking through the streets of Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
Piqué and Clara Chía, intense romance: captured walking through the streets of Barcelona

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

They were caught in public and very loving.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia they appeared again in public and very smiling and in love, holding hands through the valleys of Barcelona.

(You may be interested in: Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period; Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)

While times of peace are lived between Piqué and Shakira, due to the fulfilled agreement of visits and outings with their children, milan and sashathe former soccer player seems to be living a calmer present.

Walking through Barcelona

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Photo:

Efe and social networks

Piqué and Clara no longer hide. In fact, they were seen on a walk and at lunch and were caught by paparazzi who are on their trail.

Clara Chia She wore a white off-the-shoulder blouse and blue pants with a white print, and black sunglasses to cover her face from the sun.

Piqué, who was also relaxed, is wearing jean pants and a navy blue shirt. The funny thing is that the clothes of both matched.

The photos of the couple are already attracting attention on social networks.

According to Diez Minutos, the couple bought a house on the outskirts of Barcelona to have more privacy and where they already enjoy not having the press near paparazzi.

SPORTS

