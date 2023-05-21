Sunday, May 21, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and 'Kun' reveal shocking details about their relationship

May 21, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and 'Kun' reveal shocking details about their relationship


Piqué and Clara Chía

Piqué and Clara Chía.

Photo:

Instagram Pique, Screenshot YouTube

Piqué and Clara Chia.

The couple “is free” in Spain and the center of attention.

Little, really, very little is known about the relationship of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martibut something is known thanks to the media and the friends of the ex-soccer players who release ‘pearls’.

Ibai PlainsPiqué’s close friend and partner, is one of those who has given clues as to how the couple spends it.
‘puppets’

Llanos spoke in recent days with the former Argentine soccer player Sergio Aguero, who spoke, logically, of Piqué and his life.

“Piqué is a puppet,” Llanos said, and Agüero replied: “So, practically, we are all Clara’s employees.”

Gerard Piqué published on his networks, this May 20, a new photograph with his partner, Clara Chía.

The two conclude that Clara is the one who controls the life of her boyfriend and the people who revolve around her.

“Clara is the one who controls the entire baton. Everything! And we are in a very low step, because we are already Piqué’s puppets,” Agüero added.

They also warned that at the time Shakira, Piqué’s ex, also commanded, something that had already been made known.
