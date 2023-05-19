The Champions League Barcelona League male and female was held through the streets of the Catalan capital for three hours, with thousands of fans eager to enjoy their idols up close and who soon chanted the name of ex-azulgrana Leo Messibut Gerard Piqué did not lag behind.

All the men’s and women’s first team footballers, who each occupied an open-top bus, wore a commemorative shirt with the names of the entire squad, as well as Barça scarves and hats.

New image

The great absentee at this party was Gerard Piqué, who played the first part of the season until retiring, and who was finally not in the rúa despite the fact that the coach, Xavi Hernández, said he was invited.

The culé fans, who already wanted to celebrate the league title with their two professional teams, showed their support from the moment they got off the bus, accompanying him through Travessera de les Corts.

Also “I’m a fan of Alexia Putellas, I’ve been waiting for the players’ bus for an hour”, declared a young fan, who was waiting for the bus to pass, in statements to Barça TV.

With his girlfriend

The former soccer player lives his life in Barcelona next to his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, but it does not escape the comments.

In recent days they have been seen very close together and even new photos and the video have been seen on social networks.

They were caught taking a walk and both look good, although it is also noted that the relationship is not the best. Judge yourselves.

