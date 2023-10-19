Gerard Piqué His love story with Clara Chía began in the midst of the scandal, since the former soccer player was unfaithful to the mother of his children, Shakira. Despite media pressure, the controversial couple remains solid and has not hesitated to make more public outings. In that sense, the ‘lovebirds’ decided to go partying last weekend and visited a nightclub in Malaga, Spain, where a peculiar event would have happened.

According to the Spanish program ‘Socialité’, the couple was in Malaga because they attended the Kings Cup and Queens League matches. After that, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia They decided to go to a nightclub where, apparently, the Spanish athlete made a special request to the DJ in charge of the night. According to this medium, the former soccer player would have asked the person who selects the music not to play any songs by the mother of his children, Shakira, while he was with his new girlfriend in this place. It should be noted that the most popular songs from ‘Shaki’ are ‘Monotonía’, ‘Sessions #53 feat. Bizarrap’, ‘I congratulate you’ and ‘The boss’, in which he mentions Piqué.