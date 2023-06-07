Piqué and Clara Chía got tired. The former Catalan player and his new girlfriend have begun to take action due to the constant scrutiny they have experienced in the last year, after the former defender separated from Shakira from Barranquilla.

When 365 days have passed since their first public appearance, Piqué and Clara Chía decided to take the first step to demand justice for what they have had to go through in recent times.

From the beginning it has been said that Clara Chía has been very annoyed by the monitoring of the ‘paparazzi’. In fact, at a certain point it was even said that the young Public Relations student had been hospitalized for a related condition.

Now, as reported by the Spanish media, Piqué and Clara Chía call for justice. This is how he explains his visit this Wednesday to a court in Barcelona.

Piqué and Clara Chía want justice: controversy erupts after Shakira

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira. Photo: Gerard Piqué’s Instagram, Shakira’s YouTube

As reported by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Piqué and Clara Chía sued the renowned ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, declared a supporter of Shakira in the coverage of the separation of the former player and the singer, due to the alleged harassment they have experienced in recent times.

The complaint would have arisen at the beginning of May, when some images of Piqué and Clara Chía were known at an event.

Well, this Wednesday the situation would have escalated, because Piqué and Clara Chía were seen coming to testify at the Investigating Court Number 6 of Barcelona.

As ‘CHANCE’ implies, the former player and his partner declared with determination and indignation.

In addition, they came to be escorted by the authorities inside the place.

So far, details of the statements by Piqué, his girlfriend and the ‘paparazzi’ Martin are unknown.

