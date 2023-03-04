Gerard Piqué is once again in the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona player, the protagonist of various news stories due to his intricate sentimental life, has gone to the wall in the last few hours due to an unexpected reaction to several questions by Shakira, his ex-partner, with whom he ended a relationship of more than eight months ago. twelve years.

As recorded on video, Piqué and his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, were caught up by a ‘paparazzi’ in the middle of the road to question them for their opinion on Shakira’s latest song.

And what was the real news was his reaction to the question, because it was a obscene gesture that has fueled the controversy even more that has surrounded the trident Piqué, Chía and Shakira.

Obscene gesture by Piqué and Clara Chía

Obscene gesture by Piqué and Clara Chía

Photo: Screenshot 'Elsiete', Youtube

After Shakira’s new song with Karol G, the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin appeared at the former player’s parents’ house looking for a reaction.

From the outset, he said, Piqué and Clara Chía entered the former soccer player’s house for the first time before his eyes.

In the report, taking advantage of the moment, he commented: “The parents (of Piqué) can’t wait for Shakira to go to Miami”.

Later, after waiting for his departure, the first moment of tension arrived.

“When they got out, Piqué accelerated the truck in such a way that it almost ran me over,” Martin recounted.

Then the reporter, recognized as pro-Shakira, caught up with them on the highway. And there came the moment when Piqué and Clara Chía were caught making an obscene gesture with their hands.The image, which becomes a trend in networks, is quite telling.

Oh my God! 😲 I would tattoo this image right now. Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia, responding to the provocations of the harassing paparazzi Jordi Martin. Every time JM says something about them you have to respond with this image. I love them 😂🤣😘 pic.twitter.com/hbTjEPjDJf — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) March 3, 2023

After that insult, the reporter assured that Piqué called him to tell him “even from evil” that he is going to die.

So far, neither Piqué nor Clara Chía have commented on the incident.

