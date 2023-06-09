Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are experiencing a renaissance. This Friday, the former Catalan player and the Public Relations student achieved their goal after a Barcelona court decided that the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, a declared supporter of Shakira – Piqué’s ex-wife – must obey a restraining order.

According to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, the court found evidence of alleged criminality in the actions of the entertainment reporter. Therefore, Martin should stay out of the new couple who, in fact, have several reasons to celebrate.

Among his joy, the possibility of celebrating the wedding that had been postponed due to the impact of the separation of Shakira and Piqué.

Piqué and Clara Chía are getting married

The triad made up of Shakira, Piqué and Clara Chía. Photo: Kings League Infojobs, Tiktok, EFE

According to ‘Vantitatis’, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué will be the big guests at Marc’s wedding, brother of the former Barcelona player.

As reported by the specialized media, On June 24, the wedding that had to be postponed due to the media impact of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué will take place.



“Now, a year later, the scenario for Gerard Piqué is very different. He will go arm in arm with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía, with whom he has been dating for months and who has supported him in the most difficult moments of recent times”publishes the Spanish portal.

Apparently, Clara Chía is a great friend of María, Piqué’s brother’s girlfriend. Situation that, other media review, Shakira did not live.

Marc Piqué has been a great support for Gerard in the midst of his separation from Shakira, reports ‘Vanitatis’. Thus, The former defender and his girlfriend are expected to have a leading role at the wedding.

