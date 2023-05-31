Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martihave been seen in recent days more than usual in Barcelona.

The couple continues their course and there has even been talk in recent days of a possible marriage, after they were caught in a jewelry store.

It is not known if the ring that the ex-Barcelona bought for his girlfriend is an engagement ring or just a detail, but what is talked about, is talked about.

Both attended the concert coldplaand in the Catalan capital, but people paid more attention to Clara’s outfits than anything else.

“The former soccer player and his partner – who made their relationship official in January – have arrived at the stadium where the concert took place last Sunday, May 28, wearing casual looks. But, as usual, Clara Chía’s has been examined and has passed with flying colors. His styling has featured surprisingly flattering wide-legged jeans, as well as a series of accessories that are a total trend, ”wrote the newspaper.

And he added: “Starting with the pants, these are extra-long blue ‘denim’ jeans with a wide and ‘oversize’ cut from the firm Etro with an incorporated logo that promise to become one of the most viewed of this 2023 The cargo pants can be purchased on their website for 690 euros and we saw it at the spring/summer 2023 parade. And although it is a complicated model to wear, Clara Chía has defended them perfectly with the upper part: a Zara ‘bomber’ ideal for this spring season in black that gives it an elegant touch thanks to the shoulder pads and the cut ‘crop’”.

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

The newspaper also referred to the accessories that Clara Chía brought to that event.

“Her choice to complete this outfit have been black sunglasses; a blue oval-shaped bag that matches the pants; and, finally, some Adidas shoes with which Clara Chía has shown that she is aware of the most groundbreaking trends of the moment ”she told herself.

