Gerard Piqué It is one of the fashionable names in Spain for his controversies after leaving professional football. The creator of the Kings League is persecuted by the tabloid press in Barcelona after his separation with Shakira and his relationship with the young woman Clara Chía Marti.

It may be of interest to you: Jhon Arias gets into tremendous trouble in Brazil and comes out to defend his wife

However, a leak has been made recently, Pique and the parents of Clara Chia They would not have a good relationship and the family of the 24-year-old girl made it clear to him that they do not want him with clear.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

The tense relationship between the woman's parents and the former soccer player has represented a new challenge in their relationship and has thrown overboard the plans they had prepared for 2024, the pink media in Spain highlight.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, Clara's parents do not love Piqué and disapprove of the relationship between the two, mainly because of all the scandal that has arisen from the alleged infidelity to Shakira and for the 12 years difference between the 24-year-old girl.

Faced with this difficult situation and understanding that he will not have the blessing of Clara Chía's parents, Gerard Piqué has decided to cancel his wedding with Clara Chía for 2024, they explained in Catalonia.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué

Clara Chía does not take Piqué to her parents' house

Starting from this, Clara Chia He would have a tense relationship with his parents and would have made the decision not to share time with them while his partner is away.

The trigger would have been a decision by the family of Clara Chía. As revealed by the paparazzi Jordi Martin in TV Notes, there is a lot of tension in the bond. When asked about the reasons, he did not specify, but stated that the parents of the 24-year-old girl “do not want him.” From the first moment, they made it clear to the Spaniard and according to what the journalist detailed, Piqué cannot even enter the family house.

Also: Video | Catalina Usme says goodbye to América de Cali: she signs for a giant Mexican club

“Clara Chía's family doesn't want Piqué, her parents don't want him. “He cannot set foot in the house of the young woman's parents,” said the controversial photojournalist.

The businessman posts images with his new partner. Photo: Image taken from Instagram @3gerardpique

This situation is not new, since they began dating, the relationship between the businessman and the young woman was in question, based on all the details about the love bond they met, the age difference and the alleged infidelity to Shakira.

Read here: 'Discomfort' in Millonarios: two figures did not appear for medical examinations

The Spanish press closely followed all the details and events of the couple. Although now both appear publicly without problems, behind closed doors The treatment of the Catalan and his girlfriend's family would not be the best.

Marti himself said that the parents made it very clear to Piqué that they do not agree with the relationship: “We don't love you”were the words of the couple upon the arrival of their son-in-law at home.

Angry about this situation and the tension that exists between her parents and her boyfriend, the 24-year-old girl spends her nights away from the family home. While Piqué travels to Miami to visit Milan and Sasha, their children with Shakira, She avoids staying at home and goes to a friend's house, the paparazzi explained.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO